Fans should understand the difference between REEL and REAL life: Nalini Negi

It’s common for the celebrities to receive love and appreciation from fans around the world!!!

Sometimes the fans become a bit too judgemental about the personal life of an actor and start bashing them using foul languages.

Popular actress Nalini Negi aka Riya from Star Plus’ daily Naamkarann is getting a lot of negative comments from fans.

TellyChakkar spoke to Nalini to know about her point of view on the negativity that she gets to face from fans.

She told us, “I just simply ignore them. If I will reply then it will come out as though, they are important in my life but they are not. Every person has their own perception.

They don’t exist in my life. They are my fans and they are just loving and hating the character. There is nothing to get upset about. They don’t know me and they only see what I want to show them. It’s a virtual world. My close ones and friends are the only ones who matter to me.”

“Most of the fans belong to the group of teenagers. They get attached to a character and show so much that they really think that the negative characters are negative in real too. They become quite judgmental about it. It’s not their fault also. We are human and I understand this. So let people talk about it. They are just comments. Until and unless it doesn’t affect me personally and my work, it doesn’t matter to me,” she added.

Nalini further continued, “If they hate me then that means that they are watching the show and loving the positive character, which is good. The show is doing wonders and its fine with me.”

We also came across some comments where some fans targeted Nalini and Zain’s (Imam) bonding. When we asked Nalini to comment about it, she said, “We have already cleared the air so many times but still they don’t understand. They should understand the difference between reel and real life. Zain and Aditi (Rathore) are playing their characters on-screen and it’s their individual choice off-screen. Zain and I are good friends and we have already cleared the air that we aren’t seeing each other. If people still have problems with that then they aren’t important and they don’t exist for us.”

“It’s good in way that people get involved in your life so much rather than theirs,” signs off Nalini.

Keep up the good work Nalini.