Fans want Surbhi Jyoti to play Naagin in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 4

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin is one of the most watched fantasy TV series. The Colors’ show became so popular that the makers went on to bring three seasons. The third season ended recently, and the channel has already made the announcement for fourth season. And it seems audience of the show want Surbhi Jyoti to play the lead role again.

The official social media handle of the channel shared a promo of the upcoming season and captioned it as, "Naagmani ko pane ke liye jaari rahegi yeh zehrili dastaan. Jald laut kar aayegi #Naagin. #Naagin4 coming soon on #Colors,” read the caption of the 20-second video".

The video showcases the statues of the three villains, Sumitra (Rakshanda Khan), Shesha (Adaa Khan) and probably Yamini (Sudha Chandran), who emit light from their eyes to give birth to a new Naagin. As soon as the channel released the promo, audience started requesting Ekta to get Surbhi and Pearl back on the show. Take a look at some of the comments:

The first two seasons saw Mouni Roy playing the lead role. Owing to her film commitments, she couldn’t do the third season and the makers roped in Surbhi to play the lead role. Now it is to see who will play the role of the Naagin.