Farah Khan to choreograph Sonam Kapoor’s Sangeet!

Bollywood's most loved choreographer Farah Khan revealed some fun details in a frank chat with host Saumya Tandon. She spoke about her relationship with Anil Kapoor and how she will be choreographing Sonam's upcoming nuptials.

“Anil and I are very fond of each other and we call each other ‘Papaji’. He is so fond of me that I will be choreographing his daughter’s sangeet,” said the ace choreographer.

Along with Saumya Tandon, adding oomph and pizzazz to this season will be television diva Neha Pendse and RJ Abhilash that join comedians - Mubeen Saudagar, Balraj and child artist Divyansh who will be back to amuse you in their signature style.

Farah Khan will be seen with her friend, B-Town actress Raveena Tandon on the show.