Home > TV News > TV News
Farah Khan flaunts sari for 'first time' on TV

By TellychakkarTeam
28 Jan 2017 01:41 PM

Ace choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan was spotted wearing a black sari, designed by Manish Malhotra, on the set of popular singing reality show "Indian Idol 9". This was said to be the first time when she donned a sari on Indian television.

While all the contestants of the show were preparing for the "Andaaz" round, Farah surprised everyone with her look.

"It was a great chance for me to change my ‘Andaaz' and a sari was a perfect choice. It's a black Manish Malhotra sari with a lovely red border, the sari is very beautiful and both Manish Malhotra and me decided this was it," Farah said in a statement.

"A special touch to the whole look are my pearl earnings which belong to my jewellery box, I am so thrilled to have had this opportunity as I have received a lot of compliments for the look," she added.

Farah is seen as a judge on the show alongside singer Sonu Nigam and composer Anu Malik.

The show is aired on Sony Entertainment Television.

