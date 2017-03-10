Farah Khan to reveal a 'big' Bollywood 'secret' on Indian Idol 9

Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol 9 contestants have a huge fan following across the country and that is no secret, they have fans from all walks of life and the love and appreciation for them is increasing day by day. The show has entered a very crucial juncture where now the top five are vying for their place in the spotlight and the competition has become very tough.

All the contestants are bringing their ‘A’ game and hence the singing has reached another level all together. Khudha Baksh who is the quiet and shy one in the whole lot is known for his strong resounding voice which completely transforms his whole personality once on stage. A very special Fan of his style of singing is actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra who, follows the singer religiously and in fact calls up Farah Khan every time after the show to tell her how great his singing was.

Khudha Baksh has transformed himself from a young twenty one year old small town boy to a confident stylish gentleman. The grounded singer who is always seen in ethnic clothes on the show has for the very first time dressed himself in a stylish contemporary suit. Everyone, especially Farah Khan was super impressed with the way he looked and all the judges thoroughly appreciated his new look. We wish him the best and hope that he continues to entertain us with his impressive singing.