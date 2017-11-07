Big ticket non-fiction shows coming and going away these days is not a big deal. However, when a big show is cancelled mid-way courtesy low ratings, sure makes us think twice. TellyChakkar has an exclusive scoop about FremantleMedia’s Lip Sing Battle which aired on Star Plus.

The show was launched with much fanfare in the company Farah Khan donning the hat of a host. With names comprising of B-Town’s A-Lister’s like Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor to Tellydom’s popular names like Mouni Roy, Nakuul Mehta and such, the makers of the weekly did their best to attract the audience.

The Indian version of the hit American series which seemed too promising however couldn’t connect with the masses.

Despite having big names the show couldn’t garner big numbers in terms of ratings. A source close to the show revealed us some deets. Farah Khan’s show aired last on 5 November however there’s more to the show’s culmination. TellyChakkar has heard it that the series was initially commissioned for around 22 to 30 episodes. However, due to declining ratings and excessive budget over flow, the makers ceased the shoot mid-way. Conversely the weekly only aired 16 episodes. We also heard that due to the bad ratings no big names were ready to be part of the show at the end. “At the end they started scouting TV actors.”

This clearly states that the audience of current gen is highly choosy. Now it won’t be easy for the makers to lure their attention with any superstar. The audience would pick content over big names.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more such juicy scoops.