The much awaited dance reality show Dance India Dance seems to get bigger and better!

As reported earlier, Zee TV is bringing back their flagship show Dance India Dance season 6. The series which has gifted India some top class dancers is now gearing up to bring best of show for TV viewers.

After the launch of Star Plus’ Dance Plus 3, the expectations have definitely reached Himalayan heights.

Tellychakkar has exclusively reported about talented choreographers Marzi Pestonji, Binny Johny and Mudassar Khan roped in for this year’s judging panel.

Now, we have heard that, makers are trying to rope in the famous Bollywood choreographers Farah Khan and Shiamak Davar.

Our sources informed that Farah and Shiamak will join Marzi, Binny and Mudassar during the auditions.

Yes, apparently, the master hoofers will only be seen during audition and later the show will be continued by Marzi, Mudassar and Binny. Also, every episode will see well-known dancers and choreographers who will grace the show to accompany the judging panel.

We could not get through Farah and Shiamak for their comments.

The audition for this season is expected to begin in September and the show will mostly launch sometime in October or November (2017).