Farah Khan Visits KidZania for A Fun Day Out With Her Kids!

MUMBAI: The multi talented Farah Khan: actor, director, film producer, dancer and choreographer had visited KidZania Mumbai on 24th July 2019 for a lovely day out with her kids. The director of blockbuster films like Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om enjoyed a fun filled day at the Global Indoor Edutainment Park in Ghatkopar. She has choreographed songs for movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Student Of The Year, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Chennai Express to name a few. She instantly won people's hearts with her catchy dance moves and became everyone’s favourite!



At a time when busy schedules make it extremely difficult to carve out time for oneself, Farah took time out visited KidZania Mumbai to spend some pure unadulterated family time with her kids: Czar, Anya and Diva. The kids sure had a blast spending the whole day at this Indoor Edutainment Park which houses over a 100 role playing activities.



KidZania is an indoor, themed edutainment park, specially designed for children within the age of 2 to 16 years. It has activities for all age groups from toddlers to adults. This themed park offers an opportunity of “experience learning” where they learn skills that are necessary to build analysis, decision making and application of the knowledge acquired in solving problems. KidZania has several activities to keep everyone entertained like Dubbing Studio, Radio Station, Art, Craft and Painting School, Fire Department, etc.



In a nutshell, Farah Khan surely decided on the perfect place to take her kids out and spent quality time, relishing all the diverse offerings at KidZania Mumbai.