News

Farnaz Shetty all set for her digital debut

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Jul 2019 09:00 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the television industry.

Siddhivinayak actress Farnaz Shetty is up with something super interesting. The gorgeous actress will soon make a comeback to acting.

The actress is shooting for a web series for a leading platform.

Farnaz posted a video on her social media and informed the fans about the project. In the video, Farnaz is seen in a unique avatar doing some action.

See the video:

Here’s wishing Farnaz all the best for her upcoming project.
