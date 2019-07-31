Farnaz Shetty all set for her digital debut

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the television industry.
Siddhivinayak actress Farnaz Shetty is up with something super interesting. The gorgeous actress will soon make a comeback to acting.
The actress is shooting for a web series for a leading platform.
Farnaz posted a video on her social media and informed the fans about the project. In the video, Farnaz is seen in a unique avatar doing some action.
See the video:
Here's wishing Farnaz all the best for her upcoming project.
t makes it easier when you love what you do and do what you love am truly blessed that god chose me as an artist ... I can’t imagine myself doing anything else am thankful for each and everything that has been part of this beautiful journey I pray for the consistency in everything throughout this journey#blessed#love#acting#mylove#mypassion#myloyalty#myriyalty#mygrace#mybalance#mystability#thankful#nitya#suspense#webseries#featurefilm#netflix#amazon#web#fsf#farnazshetty#artistsway#live#love#laugh
