Farnaz Shetty to disguise as a Japanese girl on &TV’s Siddhivinayak

MUMBAI: After slaying the Afro look Farnaz Shetty a.k.a Siddhi of &TV’s Siddhivinayak, will be next seen as a cute and petite Japanese girl. Yes, you heard that right! Cranking up the drama and building up constant intrigue that keeps the viewers glued to the screens, the makers of the show have always tried to bring in new elements. With new entrant Gaurav Bajaj as Rudra spicing up the plot line, the Kundra mansion will soon witness a huge upheaval.

The current track witnesses Siddhi (Farnaz Shetty) trying with all her might to expose Manjari’s (Utkarsha Naik) wrongdoings and her evil plans of destroying Vin’s (Nitin Goswami) life. Siddhi decides to meet Manjari’s henchmen to churn out information on the murder. Getting into real action, she transforms herself into a pretty Japanese girl and meets Kabir the henchman who is hired by Manjari for a number of murders that haven’t come to light. Siddhi smartly gets all the information from Kabir and plans to use it against Manjari to put her away for good. Will her plan finally work or will she be defeated?

Talking about her new look on Siddhivinayak Farnaz said, “As an actor, I have been very lucky to have gotten multiple opportunities to play different shades to my character on Siddhivinayak. This in itself is very satisfying as it breaks the monotony and also adds excitement for the viewers who watch the show. It’s great that the creative team is always up with something new to offer the viewers and keep the excitement alive. Last time I donned an Afro look and this time I will be seen as a cute Japanese girl.” She further added “The team has put in a lot of effort on the entire costume and make up, which makes me look very natural, I also worked on picking up the accent for two days. I hope the viewers like my new avatar and I look forward to more such exciting transformations.”