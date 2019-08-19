News

Farooq Saeed to enter Sony TV's Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
19 Aug 2019 05:37 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with its daily dose of exclusive news.

Sony TV's show Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein is gearing up for major twists and drama.

Actor Farooq Saeed will soon enter the show. His entry is expected to increase the drama quotient.

A source close to the project revealed, 'Farooq will play the character of Pari's father in the show.'

We couldn't connect with the actor for a comment.

Farooq was last seen in VOOT's Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2.

Isharon Isharon Mein, (Qizzago) is a breath of fresh air on TV.

The cute romance between deaf and mute couple Yogi (Mudit Nayar) and Gunjan (Simran Pareenja) is an interesting watch.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

past seven days