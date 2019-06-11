THIS fashion actress to make her television debut

MUMBAI: Mugdha Godse who rose to fame with her performance in the movie Fashion, is all set to make her acting debut on Tv. As per media reports the actress has been approached to play the antagonist in producer Rajan Shahi’s next, a superhero drama, which will feature Shivin Narang as the lead.

As per a report in Times Of India Mugdha has done a mock test with the production team recently. Her character requires her to sport dark outfits and dramatic make-up. The show revolves around a guy, who is blessed with superpowers.

The publication tried to get in contact with Mugdha but couldn’t get through, but the producer of the show Rajan Shahi said that the talks are on but nothing is confirmed as yet.