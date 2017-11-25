Hot Downloads

News

Fashion photographer Lynn Baxter claims Arshi did bust surgery before Bigg Boss

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Nov 2017 07:55 PM

Fashion shutterbug Lynn Baxter who has shot with Arshi Khan in the buff several times, has claimed that the actress could have had breast enhancement surgery recently.

Speaking on phone from Bangkok, where he is currently shooting an ad campaign, Lynn Baxter said,”When I first met Arshi Khan two years ago, she was a 34-B in the bust department. When I shot her last about six months ago, she looked like she was 34-C. When I saw her images today, she looked like she was 36 or maybe even 38. The only explanation I have is that Arshi Khan could have had bust enhancement surgery in the last 2-3 months, just before entering the popular reality show Bigg Boss Season 11 on Colors, hosted by Salman Khan.”

And Baxter is of course the last word on this subject.

Well Baxter should know, because he is an expert on female anatomy. He has shot almost 5,000 women nude over a career spanning 15 to 20 years and has worked with women of all ages and geographical orientations. Right from clicking pygmy women in Central Africa and the Andaman Islands, Baxter has also worked with some of the tallest models in Europe and the US.

When we asked Baxter, he said he was 90 per cent sure. “I saw her recent photographs on Twitter and Insta. Her busts definitely look bigger in the images shot about 3 month ago as compared to images more than 6 months old,” Baxter explained.
Now it is left to the viewers to fathom the rest! It sure is an enjoyable task, isn't it?

Leave your comments below and keepa tab on this space for more such juicy gossips!

