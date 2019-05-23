News

This father-daughter duo is admired by all

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 May 2019 01:15 PM

MUMBAI: We all know that Mohit Malik and Aakriti Sharma bond fabulously on the sets of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, and their chemistry beautifully shows up on-screen, too.

Mohit and Aakriti, who are playing Sikandar and Kullfi respectively, have wowed the audience with their cute chemistry and have been winning appreciation from the audience. Every now and then they share pictures on social media which speaks volumes about their love for each other.

Their bond has a huge fan-following. The actors keep on sharing their pictures on social media and their fans love them for the same.

Newly, Mohit shared a picture. The picture shows how a fan has drawn a wonderful sketch of the father-daughter duo.

Take a look below:

Tags > Mohit Malik, Aakriti Sharma, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Sikandar, Kullfi, wonderful sketch of the father-daughter duo, Tellychakkar.,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In pics: RadhaKrishn completes 200 episodes

In pics: RadhaKrishn completes 200 episodes
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Anubhav Srivastava
Anubhav Srivastava
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Karan Singh Grover
Karan Singh Grover
Manish Goyal
Manish Goyal
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali

past seven days