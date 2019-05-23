This father-daughter duo is admired by all

MUMBAI: We all know that Mohit Malik and Aakriti Sharma bond fabulously on the sets of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, and their chemistry beautifully shows up on-screen, too.

Mohit and Aakriti, who are playing Sikandar and Kullfi respectively, have wowed the audience with their cute chemistry and have been winning appreciation from the audience. Every now and then they share pictures on social media which speaks volumes about their love for each other.

Their bond has a huge fan-following. The actors keep on sharing their pictures on social media and their fans love them for the same.

Newly, Mohit shared a picture. The picture shows how a fan has drawn a wonderful sketch of the father-daughter duo.

Take a look below: