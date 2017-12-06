Father-son Gufi and Hiten Paintal roped in for SAB TV’s Partners

SAB TV’s newly launched comedy show Partners produced by Paritosh Painter has roped in two new actors.

The show which features ace actors Johnny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Kishwer Merchantt, Vipul Roy, Ashwini Kalsekar and others will soon witness the entry of father-son duo Gufi Paintal and his son Hiten.

According to our sources, veteran actor Gufi will play the role of a king and Hiten will depict his blind son in the show. There will some mystery behind them and the cops Johnny, Kiku and Vipul will solve the case.

Both the actors have begun shooting and this particular episode will air next week onwards.

We could not get through to Gufi and Hiten for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!