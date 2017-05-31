Feels good to become a doctor without a degree: Swarda Thigale

Colors is set to entertain its viewers by rolling out its new offering Savitri Devi College Aur Hospital (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms).

Having entertained the audience with theatre, Marathi movie and Marathi show, Swarda, who hails from Pune, is enjoying her stint on TV though she aspires to bag a Bollywood flick soon.

Talking about her role in a conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Swarda said, “Saanchi is a girl next door character so every girl would connect to her. I can really relate myself to Saanchi because I like to live in present. I just live the day in whatever way it comes and enjoy every moment of it. Saanchi is also like that as she doesn’t predict her life. The only thing that she has planned is to become a doctor. Her mom means everything to her and whatever she does in life is just to make her happy.”

Playing a doctor is not easy for an actor so when we asked Swarda about her preparation for the role, she told us, “It was really difficult for me. I called up my doctor friends as soon as I got to know that I will be playing a doctor on screen. I asked them to help me out with holding a stethoscope in a proper way and how to count pulses and they were helpful enough to guide me well. I am a health freak in real life and I keep myself in check every time. I follow a healthy diet and exercise daily. So it’s not difficult for me but it’s a great thing to become a doctor without a degree (laughs).”

Did she follow any medical drama before? The actress replied, “I have followed Grey's Anatomy. It’s an amazing show and you can’t say that those people are not doctors. They are so pro at it and I am just trying to be like one (smiles).”

Savitri Devi has been given an evening time slot of 6 pm. So, when quizzed if she feels that it’s going to be a challenging one, she answered, “I am confident about the storyline and it’s going to be an hour long show, so I am sure that the audience will get hooked to it. Time slot doesn’t matter and I am sure that people are going to watch it.”

Good luck, Swarda.