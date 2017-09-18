TV czarina Ekta Kapoor says that working with actor Ronit Roy again, this time for an upcoming web series "Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain", feels great.

Ronit, who has worked with Ekta for shows like "Kasautii Zindagi Kay", "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" and "Kasamh Se", tweeted: "For those asking... 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain' (KKHH) my debut web series will be on Alt Balaji."

To which Ekta replied: "And look who's back! Ronit Roy, it feels so great to work with you once again! 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain'."

The "Boss" actor said: "My privilege totally to be working with you again. Thank you again for this opportunity. I hope I manage to do a good job."

"Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain" marks the comeback of veteran actress Neena Gupta, who was associated with acclaimed shows like "Saans" and "Pal Chhin".

The web series also features actress Mona Singh.

(Source: IANS)



