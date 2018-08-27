Fenil Umrigar, Falaq Naaz and Vipul Gupta in &TV’s Laal Ishq

MUMBAI: Here we are back with the update on &TV’s supernatural drama Laal Ishq.



With every new episode, we see a bunch of well-known and talented actors getting roped in for important roles.



Now, we hear producer Kabir Sadanand has signed popular TV actors Fenil Umrigar, Vipul Gupta and Falaq Naaz for the upcoming episode under his banner Frogs Unlimited.



According to our sources, Kaala Teeka fame Fenil Umrigar and Vipul Gupta, who rose to fame with Meri Bhabhi, will portray a couple while Falaz will have an interesting character to play. It will be UP based story.



Falaq confirmed being part of the show but refused to share any character details.



Fenil too confirmed being roped in for the episodic while Vipul remained unavailable to comment.