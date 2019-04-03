Ferrero ranked first Food Company in the world for Reputation among the top 100 companies in 2019 by Global RepTrak® 100

MUMBAI: The Reputation Institute's Global RepTrak® 100 has uncovered the world's most reputable companies ranking Ferrero as the top Italian company in terms of reputation in its listings for 2019.



This is the 3rd year in a row that the Ferrero Company has the No.1 position in the food industry for its reputation. In India, the Ferrero company reputation has gone up from 70 to 73.9 points in 2019.



Overall, the top-ranked company is Swiss watchmaker Rolex, followed by the Denmark toy company Lego and the U.S. entertainment firm Walt Disney. Ferrero is in 19th place in the worldwide list, and with a ranking equal to 74.6 results



The RepTrak® method of analysis measures the consumers’ perception of the world's largest companies, based on a scale that takes into account seven dimensions: products and services, innovation, workplace, governance, social responsibility, leadership and performance. A study by RepTrak®, in the first quarter of 2019 was conducted through in-depth interviews with consumers across Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Korea, Spain, the UK and the US.



The Global RepTrak® 100 is an annual ranking of consumer perception toward the world’s top companies awarded by researchers at the Reputation Institute – a leading provider of reputation measurement and management services who surveyed more than 230,000 individuals in 15 countries.

View more details at http://www.reputationinstitute.com/Global-RepTrak-100