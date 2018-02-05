Home > Tv > Tv News
FICCI BAF Awards 2018 entries now open; deadline on 15 Feb

05 Feb 2018 05:58 PM

FICCI BAF Awards are near, and calling for entries as the deadline is fast approaching.

FICCI Frames – the three-day global convention covering the entire gamut of media and entertainment industry of India – is close, bringing with it BAF Awards, one of the most coveted animation, visual effects and gaming awards. The last date to submit entries for the awards is 15 February, 2018.

BAF Awards at FICCI Frames are an affair of extreme excitement and eager anticipation as the entire AVG industry gathers under one roof after a year of arduous work.

The Best Animated Frames (BAF) Awards was started in 2004 by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) to recognise and honour students and professionals in the field of animation. This first ever animation awards in India grew over the years to encompass awards not only in animation, but also in the VFX and gaming fields.

The contest now receives top-notch entries from across the globe. In fact, the last BAF Awards held on 22 March 2017 received 400 entries from across 12 countries.

The fifteenth edition of BAF Awards will take place on 5 March, 2018 at Hotel Grand Hyatt, Mumbai for which entries are invited in the categories of animation, visual effects and gaming. Entries can be registered online.

For more details and registration, click here.

