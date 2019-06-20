Fight over water in SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

MUMBAI: We are back with another update on your favourite show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV & Neela Telefilms).



We recently reported about the water scarcity in Gokuldham Society.



Now, in the upcoming episodes, the problem leaves everyone in the society helpless. Mahila mandal is worried as there is no water to even cook food. The society members do not have a single drop of water for regular use.



Bhide later gets to know about the water tanker provided in the area. Hence, everyone rushes to fill their buckets. On reaching, they are shocked to see a long queue of people waiting for their chance to fill water. This chaos leads to a fight over water.



What more problems will this cause in the day-to-day lives of the members of the society? And how will they tackle them?