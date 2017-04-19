Dhishoom: Fight on the sets of Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi

The sets of &TV’s popular daily Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi (The House of Originals) surely provides a good working environment to its team, but sometimes things can go haywire, when there are differences in opinions among team members!!!

The same happened on the sets of Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi yesterday (18 April), when the lead actor Abhishek Malik had a fight with creative Tushar Thapliyal.

We hear that the creative team has been planning out Ranveer's (Abhishek Malik) new look. The discussion about the same between the actor and the creative turned into a major argument on sets.

Our source informed us, “Tushar shared the details with Abhishek but he wasn't convinced. Initially, they were discussing it but things went out of control and the two got involved into a heated argument. This caused the shoot to halt for around 30 minutes, and eventually, the Project Head Pankaj Kaushik was summoned to look into the matter."

And what followed was quite a shocking tale. Seeing that Tushar was apparently at fault, he asked him to leave the show.

When we contacted Abhishek, he confirmed the news with us and said, “I am usually quite sweet to people but Tushar wanted to force his opinion on me which was not fair. When my Project Head came to talk to us, I kept quiet with respect but he could see why things had turned ugly. Taking a call, he asked him to leave and things finally got sorted.”

We tried reaching Tushar but are yet to hear from him.

Phew! That's quite a controversial story, isn't it?

