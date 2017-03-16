Filmfarm forays into ‘mythological’ genre with ‘Eklavya’ for Big Magic; Nitant Kaushik bags lead role

Big Magic, the general entertainment channel providing a variety when it comes to the programming line-up recently launched the historical show ‘Akbar Rakht Se Takht Tak’.

Now the channel is all geared up for the launch of a costume drama, on the unsung hero, Eklavya. The show will be titled ‘Shaurya Veer Eklavya’.

This show will be produced by Filmfarm Productions, who have earlier given Television heart-warming shows like Uttaran, Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se to name a few.

After foraying into Marathi cinema with the movie Nirbachi Wari, Filmfarm Productions will now for the first time get into the mythological space with Eklavya.

Now, to give our readers some crucial information on the cast!!

We hear that the wonderfully talented child artist, Nitant Kaushik of India’s Best Dramebaaz fame will play the titular role of Eklavya.

As per sources, “Nitant was literally the first and last choice for the role. He is an amazing talent, capable of coming up with all kinds of emotions on screen.”

When contacted, Producer Rupali Guha, Filmfarm confirmed the news with Tellychakkar.com saying, “Eklavya for us is special as it is our foray into mythological genre. There is so much untold about Eklavya and that’s what fascinates us.”

We contacted the channel spokesperson, who confirmed about the making of Eklavya.

Eklavya will launch on Big Magic on 24 March.

Let’s gear up for this interesting concept on TV...