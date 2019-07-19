Final rites of Prince Narula’s brother Rupesh Narula performed

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar reported about Prince Narula’s brother Rupesh Narula’s death on 5th July (Read here: Prince Narula’s brother is no more; he breaks down on Nach Baliye 9 sets).

As per our sources, Rupesh aka Ruby died while celebrating Canada Day at Bluffers Park Beach at Scarborough, Toronto.



A source close to the Narula family revealed that Rupesh left the house to celebrate Canada Day along with his friends. He was apparently washed away by the strong current. Rupesh did not know how to swim.



Rupesh got married only three months ago, and his wife was also soon supposed to leave for Canada.



The family had been waiting for Rupesh’s body to return to India from Canada, which arrived last week. The family tearfully performed the last rites. The pain and the irreparable loss of the family can be gauged from the picture below.



TellyChakkar hopes and prays that Narula family gets the strength to deal with this loss.

Rest in peace, Rupesh.