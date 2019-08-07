News

Finally! Akhilesh agrees to marry Mira in Meri Hanikarak Biwi

By TellychakkarTeam
07 Aug 2019 08:12 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Meri Hanikarak Biwi is high on drama. Mishri is trying to bring forth Ira’s reality.

In the upcoming episode, Kabir tells Akhilesh, Tanya, and Adi about a boy coming to meet Mira.

When the boy comes home to meet Mira, Tanya goes to call Mira. She sees Akhilesh and Mira sleeping together on the bed and immediately calls everyone.

Everyone, including the boy’s family, is shocked to see them like this.

A furious Kabir lashes out at Akhilesh and accuses him of spoiling his sister’s image and driving away the only boy who had agreed to marry her.

Because of these allegations, Akhilesh finally agrees to marry Mira.

Well, it will be interesting to see whether the two get married.

Tags > Meri Hanikarak Biwi, Akhilesh, Tanya, Adi, Mira, reality, Ongoing Track, spoiler, TellyChakkar,

