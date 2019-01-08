News

Finally! Anurag and Prerna romance in office in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is filled with a lot of love as the romance between Anurag and Prerna has just begun.

Anurag will call Prerna with his important file while Prerna can’t stop herself from thinking about Anurag.

Anurag sees Prerna as he will be busy in the meeting.  

Anurag will ask Prerna to join him in the meeting and when he bends down to take the file, he and Prerna will have a romantic moment.

Anurag will get attracted towards Prerna while he is thinking about her, Prerna and Anurag will share a romantic eye – lock moment in front of the office colleagues.

It will be interesting to see how Mohini will react to this romance between Anurag and Prerna.

