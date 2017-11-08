A lot of interesting twists and turns in the ongoing episodes of Shashi Sumeet Productions’ popular daily Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji have been keeping the viewers hooked to the current episodes.

The loyal audiences of the daily would know how Kanak (Rhea Sharma) is adamant on exposing Aditya (Ayush Anand) and Maasi (Sadiya Siddiqui) while she has only few days left to prove herself and win Uma’s (Avinesh Rekhi) trust once again.

Now, we hear, in the upcoming episodes of the daily, all will be well between Kanak and Uma and finally the duo will realise they love each other.

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes of the show, Aditya will again create a misunderstanding between Uma and Kanak by proving her wrong but eventually things will get sorted out soon between the two and finally Kanak and Uma will confess their love to each other. The duo will have a romantic dance sequence too and Uma will surprise Kanak in a dramatic manner.”

