Finally! Kullfi and Sikandar to come face-to-face in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Apr 2019 07:46 PM
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is riding high on success with its gripping storyline.

Viewers are waiting for Sikandar and Kullfi to meet and sort out their differences.

In the upcoming episodes, the viewers will witness some edge of the seat entertainment with finally Sikandar meeting Kulfi.

How? When? Where? Read on to know more

Mia overhears Sikandar praying to God to make him meet Kullfi. Thus, she decides to introduce Sikandar as a celebrity in the show. That’s how he sees Kullfi perform.

Sikandar feels various emotions all at once watching Kullfi perform. He will be happy,guilty, and proud of his daughter.

Are you excited to see Sikandar and Kullfi’s maha milan? Hit the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.
