Finally! Naira to save her dance academy in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta

Naira (Shivangi Joshi) is trying very hard to save her dance academy from being demolished in Star Plus’ popular series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Director’s Kut Productions).

The dance academy which is closest to Naira’s heart as its her Mom’s dreams is set to be demolished.

Naira is adamant on saving her dance academy from being demolished and she is even ready to risk her life by standing in front of the bulldozer to stop the demolisher from moving ahead.

Our source informs us that in the coming episodes of the show, Naira and Kartik (Mohsin Khan) will finally manage to save the academy by fulfilling all the legal formalities. Naira will further impress everyone with her dance performance in the academy.

All’s well that ends well but, here its not in the case of Naira as Kartik will be disappointed with Naira as she risked her life for the sake of her dance academy.

What will Naira do now?

