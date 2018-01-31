Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Finally! Naira to save her dance academy in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Jan 2018 06:19 PM

Mumbai, 31 January 2018: You can’t easily let go of something when it is close to your heart. Isn't it?

Naira (Shivangi Joshi) is trying very hard to save her dance academy from being demolished in Star Plus’ popular series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Director’s Kut Productions).

The dance academy which is closest to Naira’s heart as its her Mom’s dreams is set to be demolished.

Naira is adamant on saving her dance academy from being demolished and she is even ready to risk her life by standing in front of the bulldozer to stop the demolisher from moving ahead.

Now we have some happy news to share! 

Our source informs us that in the coming episodes of the show, Naira and Kartik (Mohsin Khan) will finally manage to save the academy by fulfilling all the legal formalities. Naira will further impress everyone with her dance performance in the academy.

All’s well that ends well but, here its not in the case of Naira as Kartik will be disappointed with Naira as she risked her life for the sake of her dance academy.

What will Naira do now?

We tried to connect with Shivangi for a comment but, she remained unavailable.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates.

What do you think about Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi?
Tags > Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Star Plus, Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, dance academy,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Inaugural launch of MTV BCL's Kolkata Baabu...

MTV BCL's Kolkata Baabu Moshayes
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Parth Samthaan
Parth Samthaan
Sonu Nigam
Sonu Nigam
Amal Sehrawat
Amal Sehrawat
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena
Mrunal Jain
Mrunal Jain
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin

poll

Which cutie do you miss watching on TV?

Which cutie do you miss watching on TV?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who's performance did you like the most in Padmaavat?

Who's performance did you like the most in Padmaavat?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days