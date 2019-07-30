News

Finally Pragati exposes her real identity in Bepanah Pyaar

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Jul 2019 12:02 PM

MUMBAI : Finally, the time has come when Bani’s death mystery will get solved before the viewers and the avid fans of Bepanah Pyaar.

In the ongoing storyline, where Kunti and Raghbir’s siblings are trying to bring Raghbir and Pragati closer,

Pragati has learned about Raghbir’s involvement in Bani’s murder.

The recording has Raghbir and Bani’s argument where Raghbir even swears to kill Bani.

The truth shakes Pragati to hell.

However, the reality behind Pragati and her mission is more shocking and unexpected because Pragati is not Pragati, but she is Bani.

The most shocking twist in the tale is that Pragati is Bani, who took Pragati’s disguise to catch her real murderer.

The shocking clue against Raghbir has left Bani aka Pragati shattered with a broken heart that she finally breaks down and questions Raghbir’s, pure love.

A big shock to Raghbir, Pragati shouts out exposing her real identity that she is Bani, not Pragati.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Raghbir will react to this.

 

