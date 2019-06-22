News

Finally Ruhi confesses her love to Karan in Yeh Hai Mohabaatein

MUMBAI : The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabaatein is high on drama as Raman and Ishita are still fighting evil Sahil, and on the other hand seems like Karan and Ruhi are mending their differences.

Karan and Ruhi are in love and Karan are well aware of Ruhi feelings for him but she not confessing it. He tries his best to get out the feelings of Ruhi but of no use as she is not ready to speak up.

In the upcoming episode, Karan has a full proof plan to make Ruhi confess her love and thus he decides to leave the Bhalla house.

Karan will inform the Bhalla family that he is going back to London to his mother Sudha as here there is nothing left.

Ruhi on knowing this will get shocked to hear that Karan is going away and thus she will confess her love to him.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Karan and Ruhi’s relationship will blossom and what new twists and turn will arise in their relationship.

