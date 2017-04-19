Finally! Sunil Grover-Ali Asgar in a new Sony TV show

All you lovely readers, are you missing Dr Mashoor Gulati?

The star of The Kapil Sharma Show (K9 and Frames Productions), Sunil Grover aka Dr Gulati, had gone missing, after his fallout with the man himself, Kapil Sharma.

As you all would know, Kapil apparently had a major tiff with Sunil on a trip to Australia. He had reportedly blown abuses and also flung his shoe on him, leading Sunil to not just walk out of the project but also Kapil's life.

Post a series of tweets, and other debacles, the two are currently not in talking terms, and seems like a reunion is quite a far fetched option. The channel (Sony Entertainment Television) has been trying hard to bring them together but all in vain.

Also, in a protest against Kapil’s highhandedness, Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabhakar and Sugandha Mishra had also quit the show.

There have been talks about Sunil launching his own venture with Sony TV along with Ali and Chandan, but there has been no confirmation on the same.

But fret not, for Sunil and Ali are set to create their magic on another show. As part of an act, Sunil and Ali will play Dr Mashoor Gulati and his nurse Laila respectively, in a special episode on Sabse Bada Kalakaar (Frames).

Woaaah!

Yesterday (18 April), the actors shot for the sequence and the episode will air on 6 May.

Here’s a glimpse from the episode.

Already excited, aren’t you???