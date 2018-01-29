Home > Tv > Tv News
Finally! Suraj and Chakor to become friends on Colors’ Udann

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Jan 2018 06:56 PM
Mumbai, 29 January 2018: Colors’ popular series Udann (Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada) is known for its high voltage twists and turns that keep the audience’s curiosity alive, wanting to know more about what's next. 
 
TellyChakkar recently updated its reader about the upcoming twist in the daily where Chakor (Meera Deosthale) will fake a suicide drama with a hope that Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) will regain his memory. 
 
We hear that in the coming episodes of the series, Chakor will blackmail Suraj with her suicide drama. Are you wondering what would her blackmailing be all about? Read on – 
 
Our source informs us that in the coming episodes, Chakor will try to make Suraj believe that she is actually committing suicide and her idea will finally work as Suraj will turn a savior and save her from jumping off a cliff. 
 
Suraj will vent out his anger on Chakor for taking such a big step to which Chakor asks him to accept her as a friend and Suraj will finally agree. 
 
Now it would be interesting for the viewers to watch the beginning of a new relationship between Chakor and Suraj with friendship. 
 
We tried reaching out to the actors but they remained busy shooting.
 
 Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates.
Colors tv, Udann, Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada, Vijayendra Kumeria, Meera Deosthale,

