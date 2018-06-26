Home > Tv > Tv News
Finally! Veer and Sanchi get married in Colors’ Savitri Devi College & Hospital

MUMBAI: Colors’ Savitri Devi College & Hospital (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms) has kept the viewers entertained with the drama around Veer (Varun Kapoor), Sanchi (Swarda Thigale) and Dr. Kabir (Vikram Sakhalkar).

The current drama revolves around Ria telling Gayatri (Sonica Handa) that she loves Dr. Kabir but he is getting married to Sanchi. Gayatri decides to stop the wedding and Ria keeps her hopes strong. The drama also showcased Veer confronting Sanchi as to why did she chose Dr. Kabir over him and where does he lack. 

In the episodes ahead, will come in as a surprise as Kabir will take Sanchi to court and they will get married!

(Also Read: Veer suspects Sanchi of holding a grave secret on Colors’ Savitri Devi College & Hospital)

A source informs, “After tying the knot, Kabir and Sanchi will return to the Malhotra house and on seeing them as a couple, Kabir will throw Veer out of what once was Veer and Sanchi's bedroom. On the other hand, Gayatri will be seen on the verge of remembering everything.”

Keep reading this space for more spoiler alerts!

