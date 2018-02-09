Find out Garima's inspiration for "Nimki Mukhiya"

Mumbai: Actress Garima Vikrant Singh says she follows the late actress Lalita Pawar for her show "Nimki Mukhiya".



"My character was kind and funny in the show. But, now I have to play a 'sasu ma' with grey shades. So, I started watching Lalita Pawar ji. Her roles were iconic and watching her helps me to act better and give amazing facial expressions," Garima said in a statement.

What do you think of Nimki Mukhiya?

"Nimki Mukhiya" airs on Star Bharat.