Find out Garima's inspiration for "Nimki Mukhiya"

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Feb 2018 05:15 PM

Mumbai: Actress Garima Vikrant Singh says she follows the late actress Lalita Pawar for her show "Nimki Mukhiya".

"My character was kind and funny in the show. But, now I have to play a 'sasu ma' with grey shades. So, I started watching Lalita Pawar ji. Her roles were iconic and watching her helps me to act better and give amazing facial expressions," Garima said in a statement.

What do you think of Nimki Mukhiya?

"Nimki Mukhiya" airs on Star Bharat.

