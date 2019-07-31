Find out what Anita Hassanandani has to say about Naagin 4 and Bigg Boss 13!

MUMBAI: Anita Hassanandani is one of the most popular and stylish actresses in television industry. She has acted in several soaps. She is known for her performance in shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbbatein, Naagin 3, and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to name a few. Currently, Anita and her husband Rohit Reddy are one of the celebrity contestants of the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9.



The actress is trying to strike a balance between her appearances on small screen platform. She is on the verge of exploring fiction as well as non-fiction space on television in the upcoming days and is excited to sign up for some exciting content in the future. In an interview with Bollywoodlife, the actress spilled the beans about two most controversial shows. On being asked about her presence in Naagin 4, she said, “I swear I don't know. It's a show that anybody will give their left arm to be a part. It's the biggest show on Indian TV. And definitely, if I'm approached with my eyes shut I'll just do it.” On being asked which actress can play Naagin, she quickly reverted, “Just me."



Anita was also asked whether she will give a nod to the most controversial show, Bigg Boss if it is ever offered to her, she said, “I'm not Bigg Boss material. I haven't been offered it yet. I don' think so, but you never know. It's at the moment if I feel that I can pull it off, I might."