Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Find out what Arjun Bijlani was up to on Republic Day

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Jan 2018 01:05 PM

Mumbai, 30 January 2018: Actor Arjun Bijlani is a busy man juggling between work and family. But, he makes sure to take out time for the causes that are close to his heart and important to him. The actor loves children and takes keen interest in working towards a better future for these kids. He recently went to a children’s NGO called Mother Foundation at Goregaon on Republic Day. 

“I love spending time with kids. I spent a lot of time with the kids at Mother Foundation and it was wonderful. The kids are lovely and were so much fun. We played games and they shared their secrets with me,” the actor shares.

The handsome actor also distributed sweets and balloons to the kids there. He danced and sang songs with the kids, who seemed to have had a gala time with him.

It is admirable to see someone do such special things for those who are less fortunate. Way to go, Arjun!

Tags > Arjun Bijlani, NGO, Goregaon, Republic Day, Mother Foundation, actor,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

spot the difference

Rishton Ka Chakravyuh!

There are THREE differences in the picture
get the spot difference Click Here

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

Hot Downloads

Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Ssharad Malhotra
Ssharad Malhotra
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Sana Amin Sheikh
Sana Amin Sheikh
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Neha Marda
Neha Marda

poll

Which cutie do you miss watching on TV?

Which cutie do you miss watching on TV?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who's performance did you like the most in Padmaavat?

Who's performance did you like the most in Padmaavat?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days