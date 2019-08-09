Find out what happened to Vikas Gupta’s brother Siddharth's mysterious relationship with Dianaa Khan

MUMBAI: Vikas Gupta’s brother Siddharth and television actress Dianaa Khan were reportedly quite close, but now they have gone separate ways.

According to SpotboyE.com’ source, the two met through common friends and had been apparently quite close since a while. It wasn't crystal clear if the two were a couple but their friendship couldn’t sustain for long as misunderstandings crept in and now, they have been maintaining a distance. Perhaps it was too good to last but guess both haven't forgotten the pleasant memories of their interlude.

Dianaa Khan was formerly seen in Sunny Deol's Ghayal Once again and TV show Parvarish 2. She is now playing Shayra in Bahu Begum.