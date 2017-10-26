Aham Sharma has showcased his acting talent on multiple mediums. Though he is widely known for his stint on TV, more for his roles in Dosti... Yaariyan... Manmarziyan (Star Plus) and Brahmarakshas (Zee TV), he has some unconventional films to his credit.

A lot of TV celebs have actively been practising Mixed Martial Arts and Aham Sharma too has mastered the art, particularly Taekwondo.

Take a look at his video below –

Fly high #jumpingspinningbackkick #jumpingbackkick #practicevideo #martialarts #taekwondo #kicks #kickboxing #fun A post shared by Aham Sharma (@1ahamsharma) on Oct 25, 2017 at 7:30am PDT

Talking about his passion for the art, Aham shared, “I have been doing Martia Arts from the time I was a teenager. Shoot life kept me busy but now, I am trying to brush up my skills as and when I get time. Taekwondo is known as the king of Martial Arts because of its kicks. I have learnt other forms too but this form is beautiful.”

Kudos Aham!