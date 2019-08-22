Find out what Nach Baliye 9’s Faisal Khan and Muskaan Kataria have to show in THIS video

MUMBAI: One popular dance reality show that has been creating a lot of buzz is Nach Baliye. The makers are back with season 9, which is produced by Salman Khan. Ever since it premiered, the show has been keeping the viewers hooked to the TV screens. The participants are also leaving no stone unturned to showcase their dancing skills and impress the judges and viewers.

Faisal Khan and Muskaan Kataria have also participated in the show and they have been winning the hearts of audience with their beautiful performances. They are also among the favourite jodis of the show. The two of them have been in the news even before their entry into the show. Recently, Faisal took to his Instagram handle and shared a video along with Muskaan. The two of them happen to be at their goofy best in the video as they wave tiny 'him' and 'her' flags while looking at the camera. They look super cute in it.



Take a look at the video below: