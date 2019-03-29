Find out what Parth Samthaan is doing in GOA

MUMBAI: We always give Parth Samthaan a beautiful introduction when we write anything about him. Hot, dashing, handsome, and so much more—we always fall short of words to compliment him.



There is no doubt that he is one the most popular television stars these days. The actor rose to fame with his performance as Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan and has become a household name today with his performance as Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actor has a massive fan following and is loved by the audience. With his chocolate boy looks and dimpled smile, Parth is a true rock star and has captivated the hearts of the audience not only through his acting but also by being very active on social media.



He recently put up a selfie that had him in a ‘no filter’ mode. He had absolutely no make-up on, and frankly speaking, Parth looks good either way!



In his post, he also mentioned that he is planning to enjoy the Goan food carnival for the next three days! He is in Goa, and it looks like he plans to ditch his routine and take a small break to relax in the summer. Take a look.

Happy vacay, Parth!