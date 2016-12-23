Find out what will happen next on Colors’ Thapki…

Colors’ popular show Thapki Pyar Ki (Shoonya Square and SOL), is currently focussing on the high voltage drama wherein Dhruv (Ankit Bathla) is stuck between Aditi (Sheena Bajaj) and Shraddha (Monika Khanna).



According to the ongoing tracks of the show, we have seen how Aditi is shattered with the turmoil in her life while Dhruv is trying his level best to convince her to have trust on him but nothing seems to be working well for Aditi.



Now, we hear that Dhruv is set to continue with his efforts to win Aditi’s heart!!!



Our source informs us, “In order to make Aditi happy, Dhruv will now step into the kitchen to prepare halwa for her, but Shraddha’s evil eyes will be there too, and she will try to fail Dhruv’s plan to impress Aditi. Shraddha will eat off the halwa first leaving Aditi annoyed. Eventually, Dhruv will go to his mom with a stick to ask his mom to punish him for the mistake that he has done.”



When we contacted Ankit, he told us, “It’s really funny how Dhruv has been thrown out of the room. After watching the episodes, my real mom called me and asked me to be careful when I take my wedding vows for real. She insists that I should not be wearing the sehra, and my bride should not have her ghunghat on. She also asks me in a funny way that don’t you feel ashamed to have two biwis (laughs)?”



Well, only time will tell if Dhruv will be able to win Aditi’s love or not!



Stay tuned for more updates.