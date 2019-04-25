News

Find out who inspires Mohit Malik the most

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Apr 2019 06:17 PM

MUMBAI: Mohit Malik, who is currently winning hearts with his performance in the soap Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, has all the qualities of a remarkable person.

The popular Star Plus daily stars him as Sikandar. The off-screen and on-screen bond that Mohit shares with his reel daughters, Kullfi and Amyra, is something we can’t stop gushing about. Their chemistry and the twists and turns in the narrative have made the audience love the show.   

Mohit began his acting journey as Aaoni on Star Plus’ daily Miilee, post which, the actor went ahead and played a handful of path-breaking roles. He was even applauded for his roles in Suvreen Guggal - Topper of the Year opposite Smriti Kalra, and Doli Armaano Ki opposite Neha Marda.  

The actor, who has also been a part of the popular dance reality show Nach Baliye, is quite active on social media. Newly, he shared a picture on Instagram with his dad and captioned it as “The man who inspires me most!” It seems like Mohit got all the qualities from his dad. Take a look at his picture below:   

