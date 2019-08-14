Find out who wants to go on a date with Madhurima Tuli

MUMBAI: One popular dance reality show that has been creating a lot of buzz is Nach Baliye. The makers are back with season 9, which is produced by Salman Khan. The twist in the competition this time is the involvement of ex-couples. Along with real-life couples, ex-couples are also battling it out to win the trophy. The show has got a grand opening and managed to open to great numbers in its first week.



The viewers of the show are enjoying the dance performances of the TV stars since the last few weeks. And now, Madhurima Tuli who has participated in the show with ex-flame Vishal Aditya Singh is the current talk of the town, thanks to her latest Instagram post.



The actress posted a candid photo of herself with Aly Goni and Natasa Stankovic. In the same, we can see the trio goofing around each other. She captioned the snap as, "When I seriously don’t know what I want from my life...And Aly and Natasha are happy about it. @alygoni @natasastankovic__ #NachBaliye9 @starplus @banijayasia."



Take a look below.



Soon co-contestant Aly Goni commented, “HAHAHAHAH DATE PE CHALE?" Soon fans of the show started thinking that Aly Goni is giving some hints to Madhurima. Some are of the opinion that he just proposed Madhurima.