Find out WHY Ekta Kapoor cannot FORGIVE Mona Singh easily

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se 2 is all set to release on the digital platform soon, and it seems she is upset as Mona Singh couldn’t do the show.



Mona played the lead role in the first season of the show. She has been replaced by Deepika Singh in season 2.



The makers of Kavach 2 have released the first promo of the supernatural series. Even though the promo received appreciations from the viewers, Mona will surely be missed on the show. For the uninitiated, Mona could not do Kavach 2 because she is currently seen in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain.



Ekta took to her social media handle and shared the promo. She pulled Mona's leg saying that she will not forgive her easily.



Her caption read, "Coming soon on @colorstv season 2 KAWACH( p.s I’m not forgiving u easily @monajsingh for not doing this one but it’s #kehnekohumsafarhain gain so wat can I say) @chloejferns @deepikasingh150 @colorstv @balajitelefilmslimited."



