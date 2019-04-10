News

Find out why fans are worried about Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress Rubina Dilaik

By TellychakkarTeam
10 Apr 2019

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik is a popular television actress who has acted in several soaps. She is known for shows like Choti Bahu, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed.

Presently, she is seen in Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She plays the role of Saumya in the show.  

The actress is quite active on social media. She regularly posts something to treat her fans. However, her recent update left her fans worried about her. She shared a picture of herself without showing her face. She also did not write any caption, but she said to an entertainment portal that she got hurt on the sets of her show sometime back, and that she will be undergoing a minor surgery for the same.

We wish Rubina a speedy recovery!

head high, eyes on the goal.... LETS DO THIS

