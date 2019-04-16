News

Find out WHY Parth Samthaan is the Highest Paid so far for Kitchen Champions

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is currently winning hearts by portraying the role of Anurag Basu in Star Plus' hit show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He now will be seen making an appearance in Arjun Bijlani's Kitchen Champions.

Reportedly, Parth is being paid the highest for his appearance on Kitchen Champion, which is a cooking show and airs on Colors. The show presents a cook-off between celebrities, and the upcoming episode will star Parth along with Sana Khan.

Well, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor is being paid the highest as it is quite difficult to bring in an actor from the leading show on a top GEC channel for another show, and it is also being said that the response to the promo of his episode has made it to better trends than the full episodes.

Parth Samthaan is a popular actor of current times. He was earlier seen playing the lead role of Manik Malhotra in MTV India's Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan.

