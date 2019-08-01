FIR actress Kavita Kaushik writes an inspiring post on her father’s third death anniversary

MUMBAI: Kavita Kaushik is one of the well-known television actresses. She is popular for playing the character of Chadramukhi Chautala in FIR. She has also acted in serials like Kutumb, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Ghar Ek Sapna, Yeh Meri Life Hai amongst others. The actress took to social media and shared a note for her late father Dinesh Chandra Kaushik on his third death anniversary. She shared a picture of her father from the sets of her show FIR and said that he was her inspiration behind Chandramukhi Chautala.



She wrote, "Jeevan aur Mrityu sab kutch Badal dete hai ..Not many people know that the iconic Chautala was a first copy of a real life police officer ,The man whom Chandramukhi Chautala was emulated/inspired/copied from, The real brave,fearless,large hearted , colloquial accented , adorable and sacrificing man Dinesh Chandra kaushik my Father , he would address everyone as “baalkon” , he spoke Haryanvi with his subordinates and that’s how I learnt it watching him in his valour , ye Dabang/Singham etc to shoot kiye gaye hain but I have seen this man rush into a group of more than 10 goons and emerge out victorious several times full filmy style but real mei !! Kisi ka kabhi bhi phone aaye madad maangne ke liye and he would get up and rush to the needy din ho ya raat ,charming man who respected women n treated every lady like a goddess ( called them all Devi ji) ,Ek poora Adhyaay hai inka jeevan .. Kya kahu instagram pe aur kiska dil tootega mere alaawa so il keep my story and pain to myself but share something of value with you all .3 years of losing him to cancer, 3 years to a changed life , 3 years to evolution and 3 years to missing him in every minute of my life ,his words always gave me courage and showed me the path to walk on and his His last words to me have helped me overcome every problem in his absence “Beta in life one should always know their truth cos if you know your truth then what anybody says or does hardly matters” , sharing his wisdom with you all may you too always ‘know your truth’ and go give your father the biggest hug from me #30thjuly #KavitaRonnit



P.s - Dinesh अर्थ सूर्य .. Chandramukhi ka पिता ".



On her post, her husband Ronnit Biswas commented, "What a rockstar dad and an amazing daughter!!! Loved the way he would call me ‘brother’ in his amazing accent!!! Miss you dad everyday... aapke jaise aadmi ab bante hee nahi hai.. if I can be even 5% of the man you were I would have done really well!! Keep blessing us like you always do!!"



Kavita even shared a few pictures from her childhood days with her father.



