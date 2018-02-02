F.I.R is back on public demand

Mumbai, 02 February 2018: Here is some excellent news for the fans of F.I.R (Edit II Productions) who were spellbound watching the cop-based comic show on Sab TV.

Starring Kavita Kaushik as Chandramukhi Chautala, Gopi Bhalla and Kiku Sharda in parallel leads as the constables, the show went on to fetch accolades as the trio boasted an impeccable chemistry. However, it was saddening to know that the show which successfully entertained its viewers for more than 9 long years went off-air. The show re-launched on the channel with a twist ended a while ago. But, the fans have apparently been missing F.I.R way too much.

And to please all those viewers who cannot have enough of the cop comedy, F.I.R is back once again on public demand!

While we are sure the ardent fans of the show are overwhelmed and excited, the show will not be available to all.

This seems to be a smart move by Tata Sky as the show is available only to those who are subscribers of the channel. F.I.R airs daily from Monday to Friday at 7 pm on the broadcast network only.

