Fire breaks out on sets of TV shows

The sun has been blazing upon us, and it just caused destruction on some of the TV shows sets.

Yes, today morning, a fire erupted at the studios in Naigon (outskirts of Mumbai), gutting down two sets.

Among them, Nikhil Sinha owned one set, where he is currently filming Mahadev (Kannada), while the other belonged to Rahul Kumar Tewary and Saba Mumtaz. Their show on Sony Entertainment Television Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, had recently been shot there. At the moment, it was locked and dormant.

As per sources, apparently, due to the heat, a short circuit occurred, leading to a major fire breaking out on the Mahadev sets. While people tried to calm the ferocious flames, instead, it continued to grow and took the studios beside it into its captive.

The firemen were soon informed, who rushed to control the flaring fire, and have fortunately managed to extinguish it. Though no mortal life has been affected, sources inform that the producers have faced major loss, with the entire property crumbling down.

A source close to Nikhil’s Triangle Films shared with Tellychakkar.com, “We are yet to figure out the root cause but prima facie it seems like a short circuit caused this disaster. The production team is present with the firemen and will only be able to comprehend the cause in a couple of days. The team is trying to protect and save whatever infrastructure they can. The cast and crew have been panic-stricken and will take time to come over from the shock.”

When we called producer Rahul Kumar Tewary, he confirmed the news with us and shared, “Though are set was shut, we did face a loss, as the property has been damaged. We have assigned a team to salvage out whatever is possible. It’s sheer luck that no life was endangered as the fire was quite a major one.”

We called Nikhil but he did not answer our calls being busy with the team on location currently.

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com, we will be back with more updates.